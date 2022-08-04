A grade rating by NAAC to SVKT College

On July 28 and 29, 2022, a committee inspected the college’s work profile and educational facilities provided to the students. Dr Rakesh Katiyar of the Institute of Business Management was the chairman of this committee. Dr. Umesh Naithani, Principal of SD College, Hoshiarpur, Punjab, Dr Nand Kishore, Principal, SD College, Hoshiarpur, Punjab, and Dr H Nagbhushan, Tumkur University, Karnataka, inspected the college’s functioning thoroughly.

Interview and presentation of QAC and documents of all departments were done for the three-member committee to get detailed information about the college’s work culture. They inspected departmental offices, National Service Scheme, National Student Army, Cultural Board, the student development board, and the sports department. They also interacted with present students, alumni, and parents to get a gist of the college’s culture.