A feast for bird watchers

NASHIK: A bird festival has been organised jointly by the Directorate of Tourism (DoT) and Forest Department, Nashik, at Nandur Madhyameshwar Bird Sanctuary from March 5, informed Madhumati Sardesai-Rathod, Deputy Director, Tourism Department, Nashik Division while addressing a press conference yesterday.

During the festival, various programmes have been organised. These include events like Cyclothon, a tour of Nandur Madhyameshwar Bird Sanctuary and bird watching, felicitation of senior bird observer Datta Ugaonkar, seminar of various topics, wildlife tourism photography/responsible photography, and prize distribution.

Besides this, initiatives like the exhibition and sale of goods produced by local farmers and tribals and Powada singing, street drama and folk dance of tribal artists (Songi dance) will also be organised. The festival has been organised under the chairmanship of District Collector Suraj Mandhare and in the presence of local people’s representatives.

Senior bird watchers Satish Gogte, Prashant Wagh, Dr Jayant Wadatkar (President, Maharashtra Pakshimitra Sanghatana), Anil Mali (Pakshimitra Mandal, Nashik), Pratiksha Kothule (Nature Conservation Society of Nashik), Prof Dr Sudhakar Kurhade (Maharashtra Pakshimitra Sanghatana), Manoj Hadwale (agro-tourism expert) will be among the dignitaries to participate.

The Deputy Director, Directorate of Tourism, has appealed to the tourists to enjoy the Bird Festival at Nandur Madhyameshwar Bird Sanctuary on March 5 and March 6, 2022. The DoT has appealed for competition registration on the official website for cyclothon and photography.