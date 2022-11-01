A drive for conservation of Alandi river

Nashik

A Pheri (circumambulation) for the conservation of the Alandi river -- a major tributary of the Godavari river in Nashik district was taken out with the spontaneous participation of villagers and farmers from Vilwandi in Dindori tehsil.

Sarpanch Pundalik Waghere and Upsarpanch Bharasat of Vilawandi gave important information about the origin source of the Alandi river, about the biodiversity and the history of the geographical structure of the source. It is said that there is an urgent need to make small water ponds for the wildlife in this place.

In the next stage of the Pheri, Kochargaon Sarpanch Tongare and Upsarpanch Lilke organised a meeting of the villagers and informed the committee about the conservation and protection of the tributary.

From Kochargaon, the river merges into the Alandi dam area. The villagers said that there are many obstacles in the river flow due to the accumulation of a large silt layer here. Further, a meeting was organised by Swati Rajendra Karvande, a gram panchayat member, in Karvandevwadi village to raise the issue of cleaning the Alandi Dam. At this place, social worker Rajaram Kasbe said that the river awareness movement is always going on here.

In the next stage of the Pheri, from Vadgaon Shiwar, the river course flows near the village of Mungsare. It was seen that there is a need to plan on sewage to some extent from the village. Further, near Yashwantnagar, this river meets a British dam. Today it is completely filled with silt and it needs to be revived.

The flow of the river satisfies the thirst of many villages, the southern channel Alandi river suddenly becomes the western channel and finally travels thirty kilometres at Jalalpur Shiwar and merges with the Godavari river at this place where the river confluences.

Jalalpur Police Patil Mohite said that the Alandi river came from the South to turn Westward and again turned to the South channel at Jalalpur. The river was found to be highly polluted at this place.

Social activist Ramesh Iyer, Nishikant Pagare of Godavari Gatarikaran Virodhi Manch, astronomer Milind Babar, fort expert Dr Ajay Kapadnis, Prof Somnath Muthal of Nandini River, Sunil Pardeshi of Varuna River and Rahul Jore, Suresh Bhor, Nandini river coordinator Tushar Pingle and Prabhakar Vaichle participated in this Shivar round.