Decline in pulse cultivation, farmers suffer losses

In the last few years, pulses were cultivated in huge quantities during the Kharif season. However, the sowing of pulses has declined recently due to low prices and unseasonal rains. The water accumulation during the seed germination hampers the crops’ growth and development severely. Farmers are shifting towards the production of crops generating high yields in less time.

In June and July, after the adequate rains required for sowing, seeds of pulses such as urad, moong, tur, moth, and others are sown. However, due to frequent weather changes and delayed rains, the field gets affected severely.

After the loss of crops due to natural calamities, farmers generate less income as goods do not fetch good prices. Even when guaranteed prices are announced by the government, the produce is purchased at a lower rate.

After sowing the seeds in June, the crops are harvested in August. However, due to rains in August, the crops get withered after their harvest.

The farmers aren’t even able to recover the production costs. Therefore, farmers are shifting their focus to other crops and the cultivation of pulses is declining regularly. If the situation continues, the cultivation of pulses will become extremely sparse.