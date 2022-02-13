Feature by: Seema Moghe

I asked my 2 and ½-year-old grandson, “can we have a date together”? And chuckling with glee he ran to the fridge and brought me one ‘Arabian Date’. Ha! Then we laughed together and had more fun just to go to a nearby restaurant ‘After You’ for having a ‘Macha Shibuya’ together. Just the two of us. It was strange yet jolly for him to sit at the table with me and that too without his parents by his side. We ordered the Japanese Dessert and waited for our order to be served.

He was talking to me as though I was his pal. I was enjoying his company thoroughly. All to myself, he was making pranks, asking a million questions and also jumping around to see when our ‘Shibuya’ would reach our table. I could barely take a selfie as a cherishable memory of my time out with him when someday when he was a teenager, I could share the same photo with him.

Maybe that time he would take his real valentine on a date, a real one! Just then came our tray laden with the luscious scrumptious toast, poured generously with honey, adorned with a sphere of our favourite Macha ice cream and the ‘Christmas tree’ of whipped cream along with another scoop of the ice cream. Yum! Then the chatter stopped.

I precariously cut out tiny pieces of the honey toast for him, dabbed them with cream and topped them with the faint green Macha ice cream blob only to ensure all of it went into his tiny mouth, intact. Of course, a bunch of tissues were inadequate for the exercise too. So, while grinning with mischief at each other, both of us enjoyed every bit of the dessert while the parents were busy shopping grocery some other place.

We clapped several times shouting ‘we are on a date’ and guffawed in laughter while some others just looked at us with amazement and then smiled politely too. It was a fun evening. For him and me too. Just him and me. Without adult supervision and total freedom to become great buddies on an excuse of a ‘date’.

Just the imaginary world of doing something new and using a word that was also new thrilled him. A day I will cherish all my life, whether he remembers it or not, is insignificant. Valentine day is just two days away, but I have already had mine! A date indeed! With my valentine!