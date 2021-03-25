A call in time saved a life

<p><strong>DEOLALI CAMP</strong>: Social workers and doctors saved the life of a newborn calf that got hit by an unidentified vehicle five days ago. To add to the misery, the stray dogs tore down the calf’s ligaments from the wounded area. After the wounded calf was spotted by Tarun Punjabi and other activists, they gave a call to the doctor and saved the poor animal from the brink of death. </p>.<p>Four days ago, a cow gave birth to a calf on Wadner road, opposite to police station. The young calf was hit by an unidentified vehicle, and later, the stray dogs tore down the ligaments. The mother of the injured was trying desperately to save the calf. The next morning, Abu Beg, Subhash Bundle, Zubin Shah, Tarun Punjabi, Mohit Bundle, and other social activists rushed to the spot and tried to clean the calf after putting it down on a cloth. </p><p>They also informed Dr. Purushottam Kendriya Awhad of Mangalrup Govyavastha Seva Trust, a Gaushala in Nashik. As soon as the Gaushala received the information, their team rushed to Deolali to save the calf. The team informed that the calf was safe after they completed the treatment. The newborn was shifted to Nashik after its condition became stable. The doctor stated their organisation provides free treatment to the animals of the district. Residents should contact them for any kind of help. </p><p>Currently, 25 cows and calves, 3 horses, 1 ram, 5 dogs, and 2 cats are being treated at their centre. The closure of Kondwada (cattle pound) by the Cantonment Board has resulted in an increase in the stray cattle population on the road. Subhash Bundle stated that they have sent a complaint by mail to Union Minister Maneka Gandhi about the same issue. He added that they got assured by the minister that appropriate action would be taken.</p>