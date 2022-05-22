A boon for food processing units of tribal areas

NASHIK: The government’s high-powered committee has approved the formation of the first tribal industrial cluster in Maharashtra at Jambutke in Dindori taluka. The decision will once again help boost rural entrepreneurship and the local economy of the tribal areas. Since the area selected for Jambutke Tribal Industry is near Waghad Dam, it will be possible to supply water from the dam.

Also, Nashik Road Railway Station and Nashik-Peth National Highway are close to Dindori and other industrial areas. As the proposed project is in a tribal-dominated area, it is conducive to the corporation’s policy of equitable industrial development. This project will boost employment generation and provide development opportunities to the backward classes.

As per the state government’s decision, an industrial zone will be set up on a 15-acre plot at Jambutke. Dindori and Peth areas will be revived due to this project. MIDC will provide ready sheds of 500 and 1000 square feet on a lease basis to the tribals.

Peth, Nanashi, Khedgaon, Umrale, Mohadi, and Wani areas are well connected to the Dindori area. Tomato production is mainly in this area. In addition, Guava, Mango, Pomegranate, Grapes, and Moha are produced in large quantities. Pumpkin, caraway and mint are also grown in the vegetable garden. In agriculture, paddy is mainly cultivated to some extent in this area.

At the same time, due to the vast forest resources, various food and fruit processing industries will flourish at the location. Large numbers of orchards appear to have sprung up. Since grape production occurs only once a year, the farmers consider other options. Therefore, there is a possibility of supplementary products for food processing industries in the coming period. Their ‘by-products’ will be considered in the processing industry. This cluster will give a new dimension to the food processing industry in Dindori taluka. It will also help boost the economy of the tribal areas.

This centre is considered to be the result of the efforts of Narhari Zirwal, the Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, who is pursuing this project.

As there is a good demand for plots in Dindori industrial area, it is desirable for the corporation to develop the proposed industrial zone, opined Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal. The centre will aid tribals become independent and generate a decent revenue. It will help them lead a quality life.