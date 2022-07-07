96 tankers in service

NASHIK: Tanker water is being supplied to a total of 96 villages and hamlets in seven scarcity hit talukas of the district. District Collector Gangatharan D has instructed tehsildars to conduct a survey and submit a report on whether tanker-water supply should be continued in some villages of the taluka. In the meantime due to good rainfall in many places in the rural areas of the district, it is likely that water is available only at the local level.

Meanwhile, there is no satisfactory rainfall in the catchment area of ​​Gangapur dam including the city. But 10 out of 15 talukas have received above average rainfall.

The district is experiencing unequal rainfall and some talukas are still waiting for torrential rains.

In fact the tanker service was expected to be closed by the end of June. However, due to unsatisfactory rainfall so far in this season, the district administration is supplying water to villages, hamlets by tanker.

Against this backdrop, the District Collector reviewed the rainfall situation in the district. He directed to submit a report on whether some more talukas and villages can become tanker-free.