9,552 workers get jobs under NREGA

NASHIK: Many workers from rural parts of the district have received job due to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) and at present 9,552 workers are working under this scheme. The highest number of workers are working in Malegaon and Nandgaon talukas which are known as drought-prone area. In the current year, the workers are being paid Rs 248 per day. The corona crisis has once again led to a lockdown.

As a result, many industries are closed and workers are facing unemployment. As a result, many have turned to rural areas to get employment. This has led to an increase in the number of workers working under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. Currently, various works are underway including the construction of nursery, construction of house and toilet, digging of wells, recharging of wells, removal of silt from lakes and dykes, construction of roads and cultivation of orchards.

Malegaon, Nandgaon, Yeola, and Baglan talukas which are known as drought-prone talukas are witnessing a rush of workers to get employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. Peth and Surgana talukas, which are known as high rainfall talukas, are also witnessing a similar situation. At present, The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act is a lifeline for the rural areas and is a source of livelihood for many.

Taluka wise presence of workers

Baglan - 610

Chandwad - 379

Deola - 377

Dindori - 352

Igatpuri - 608

Kalwan - 513

Malegaon - 1239

Nandgaon - 1141

Nashik - 196

Niphad - 208

Peth - 1177

Sinnar - 287

Surgana - 803

Trimbak - 285

Yeola - 1317