NASHIK: Satisfactory picture is being seen in the district that the birth rate of females is increasing. Due to the campaigns conducted by the district administration and health department from time to time, the sex ratio at birth (SRB) has improved.

As a result, the sex ratio at birth has improved to 951 females per 1,000 males in the district. This improvement is due to special campaigns conducted by the district administration and health department, as well as by strict adherence to the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act and public awareness. However, it is still not possible to bring the birth rate of females to a parallel level.

With the success of district and health administration campaigns, there is a possibility that this birth rate will be equal. The birth rate of females dropped drastically in the last four years in the district and across the state. Five years ago, Nashik was one of the 100 districts in the country where the birth rate of females was very low.

The birth rate of females in the state in 2013 was only 900 for every 1,000 males born in the state. In 2017, the birth rate of females was only 925. Meanwhile, before COVID-19, in 2019, the sex ratio at birth was recorded at 930 females for every 1,000 males was recorded. In 2020, the birth rate of females in the district was 961 per 1,000 males.

Highest birth rate in tribal talukas

The highest birth rate of females in the district is in tribal Peth Taluka. In this taluka, there are 1,076 females per 1,000 males. Chandwad taluka came second with 985, while Kalwan taluka has an average of 975.

Yeola, Dindori lowest

Yeola, which is progressing in terms of development in the district, has the lowest birth rate in Dindori and Nashik talukas. The lowest birth rate in Yeola taluka is 900. Even in Dindori taluka, the number is only 902. Statistics show that the birth rate is 933 in Nashik taluka and 936 in Deola taluka.