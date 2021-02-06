94th Marathi literary convention : Invitation given to veteran writer Shahane

Nashik : Manohar Shahane, a veteran writer, said that it was honourable that Nashik residents suggested his name for the post of president of the 94th All India Marathi literary convention.

He also said that it is an honour for him to attend the convention for his long literary service. The 94th All India Marathi literary convention is taking place in Nashik between March 26th, 27th and 28th, 2021.

Convener and Lokhitavadi Mandal president Jaiprakash Jategaonkar, trustee Dilip Salvekar, working president Mukund Kulkarni and executive member Sanjay Karanjkar invited Shahane to attend the convention.

On this occasion, Shahane, shared old memories, described the experiences of the convention held in Nashik in 1942 under the chairmanship of Acharya Atre and the convention in Goa held in 1964 under the chairmanship of Tatyasaheb Shirwadkar.

He expressed happiness that the literary convention is still being organised, which was started when he was the president.