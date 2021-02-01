94th Marathi literary convention

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: People will be coming from all over the country and should be given due respect in the All India Marathi Literary Convention to be held in Nashik, appealed, Chhagan Bhujbal, Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, District Guardian Minister. The appeal was made as a President of the committee to welcome guests at Literary Convention. </p>.<p>A meeting was organised at Gokhale Education Society to review preparations of the Marathi Literary Convention. At that time, the Guardian Minister and the host of the Convention was speaking. Mayor Satish Kulkarni, MLA Hiraman Khoskar, former MP Sameer Bhujbal, former MLA Jayant Jadhav, NMC Additional Commissioner Suresh Khade, Deputy Collector Nitin Mundavare and dignitaries of Nashik city were present. Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said, “Renowned writers from all over the country will come to the All India Marathi Literary Convention."</p><p><strong>50 days for planning</strong></p><p>Rs 50 lakh has been sanctioned by the government for this convention and help will also be sought from the MLA fund. The literary convention should be planned thoroughly in the next 50 days. Guardian Minister Bhujbal instructed to form all the necessary committees for the meeting as soon as possible. </p><p>For strict planning of the meeting, officers from police administration, district administration, Zilla Parishad, health department, municipal corporation, MSEDCL, and other departments will be appointed as Coordinating Officers. Also, instructions given in connection with the convention will get implemented properly, added Guardian Minister Bhujbal.</p>