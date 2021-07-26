94th All India Marathi literary convention postponed

NASHIK: The planned 94th All India Marathi literary convention was to be held in Nashik in March. But the second wave of Corona caused the convention to be postponed. President of Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal Kautikrao Thale Patil has written a letter to Lokhitwadi Mandal. It has been asked to inform about the role of the literary convention by July 31st. After that, the discussion on the convention in Nashik started again.

On Sunday, the Guardian Minister and president of the connvention Chhagan Bhujbal clarified the role. Bhujbal has said that it is impossible to organize a literary convention against the backdrop of the third wave of Coronavirus. Kautikrao Thale Patil, president of Akhil Bharatiya Marathi literary convention, had sent a letter to the Guardian Minister Bhujbal asking him to inform whether the meeting was possible and the date.

On this, Chhagan Bhujbal while talking to the media on Sunday said that citizens in Nashik are recovering from the second wave of Corona. The third wave is expected next month, so the risk of congestion is high. Therefore, it is not possible to hold a literary convention with a crowd of one or two thousand people.

Literary conventions will bring more people together and can be dangerous to the current situation. Bhujbal said that we have also stopped the OBC movement to avoid crowds. Therefore, Bhujbal has clarified that it is impossible to organize a literary convention at present.