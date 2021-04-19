94.56 lakh ration card holders availed ration

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Under the Central Government’s ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme, the beneficiaries can avail the facility of purchasing foodgrains from any state of the country and any district of the state through portability by verifying the Aadhaar in the respective ration shops. From April 2020 to March 2021, 94,56,000 ration cardholders have availed of the portability facility in the district.</p><p>This information has been given by District Supply Officer Arvind Narsikar in a government press release. According to him, under the central government’s ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme, the beneficiaries are receiving foodgrains on an average of seven lakh ration cards per month in the state using portability within the district. </p><p>Any NFSA cardholder in the Union Territory, including the States, the cardholder can take grain from any state by verifying the biometric basis. Under this scheme, till April 15, 2021, the beneficiaries of 6,320 ration cards in Maharashtra have procured food grains from outside states. Also, 3,521 ration cardholders from other states have taken grain from Maharashtra, informed District Supply Officer Narsikar.</p>