93K applications for 4927 seats

NASHIK: As many as 4,927 seats are available in 422 schools in Nashik city and district under the Right To Education (RTE) admissions. So far, 13,758 applications have been filed by students.

The deadline for submission of the online application is Thursday (March 10). The actual admission process will begin thereafter. The admission process will take place in a phased manner in March, April and May.

Compared to the last academic year, the number of RTE enrollment schools has decreased by 28 this academics. Last year, 4,544 seats were available in 450 schools. This year 4,927 seats have been made available in 422 schools. Although the number of schools has decreased, the enrollment capacity (the number of students) has been increased by 383 seats over the previous year.

Under the Right to Education Act, 25 per cent of seats are reserved for children from economically weaker sections in private unaided schools to ensure the right to education for all. Students are given free admission to these schools.

Education Department has started the RTE admission process for the academic year 2022-23, and the application facility has been made available on the website https://student.maharashtra.gov.in.

“Parents should cross-check the full address and Google location when filling up the application. The application should not be submitted without confirmation. While selecting online schools under the RTE admissions, a maximum of 10 schools should be selected at a distance of one km, one to three km and more than three km distance,” the department said. For this academic year, the passbook of a nationalised bank will be valid as proof of residence.