9123 students accept first-choice college

Meanwhile, this year’s online admission process clearly shows the impact of Corona on the merit of class 10 passers. That’s why it is seen that in the first round HPT, RYK college’s science cut-off has fallen below 92 per cent and KTHM’s cut-off has fallen below 89 per cent.In the first round, the students who have got an opportunity to get admission in the first choice college in the seat allotment list will have to go to the college in person and complete the admission by August 6.

If they don’t want to get admission in the school they got, they can wait for the next round.But the students who have got the first choice school. It is mandatory for them to take admission there.If not admitted or denied admission despite getting first preference, they will be barred for next round. So students with low marks will have to struggle for admission till the last round.

But as most of the students tend to choose their first choice college, it will be interesting to see how many students will be able to get admission in the first round.

Preference-wise seat allotment