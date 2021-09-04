91% water stock in Gangapur dam

NASHIK: Following good rainfall in the catchment and upstream dams areas, the water storage in the Gangapur dam maintained its level at 91% of the total storage capacity. While in the district dams, the water level has risen to 66% (43499 mcft) of its total storage capacity of 65664 mcft. The Gangapur dam is a part of the fourdam complex — comprising Gangapur, Gautami-Godavari Kashyapi and Alandi reservoirs — that provides drinking water to the Nashik city.

The consistent rise in water level is a big relief as the water stock in the dam complex had dropped to an alarming 33% of capacity monthand-a-half into the monsoon, sparking concerns. On Friday, the collective storage in the Gangapur Dam Complex was 8537 mcft, 84% of the overall capacity of 10166 mcft. There has been a big leap in the storage level of Gangapur. It has however not exceeded the storage level during the corresponding period of the last year.

It was 95% as against yesterday’s 91%, and in the complex, it was 86% as against yesterday’s 84%. A drop of two per cent. Eventough this statistics indicates that Nashik currently has good water storage, the threat of water shortage in near future can not be ruled out if rains take a break.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation, which had enforced weekly water cut on Wednesdays in the city had to withdraw its decision following good rainfall in the dam areas. In the meantime, water discharge was continued from Alandi, Bhavli, Valdevi, Nandur Madhyameshwar weir and Haranbari reservoirs at the reduced rate of 30, 73, 16, 404, and 56 cusecs respectively.