86 new cases in district, 188 recover

As 188 citizens recovered from the virus, the number of recovered cases in the district rose to 4,68,962. Out of the 86 new cases, 34 tested positive within Nashik Municipal Corporation’s limits, 49 in Nashik rural, one in Malegaon Municipal Corporation, and two citizens of outer districts tested positive in Nashik.

Within NMC limits, the total number of positive patients rose to 2,74,190, while the recovery number touched 2,69,794. In Nashik rural, the tally of positive patients till date rose to 1,77,960, while the number of recovered patients reached 1,73,371. Speaking of Malegaon Municipal Corporation, the total number of positive patients till date touched 13,965, while the recovered tally reached 13,582.

The district witnessed zero deaths pertaining to the pandemic in the past 24 hours. The pandemic’s death tally currently stands at 8,902. A total of 607 patients are receiving treatment for the virus in the district.