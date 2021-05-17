8,57,215 citizens vaccinated in district

NASHIK: The Covid-19 vaccination campaign is in full swing in the Nashik district. So far, a total of 6,62,101 people have taken the first dose and 1,95,114 people have taken the second dose. So far, a total of 8,57,215 people have taken the dose in the district, according to the district administration.

A total of 1,28,811 health workers and other employees in the Nashik district have taken the first dose, while 2.77 lakh beneficiaries in the age group of 45 to 60 years have taken the first dose. A total of 2,41,875 citizens above 60 years have taken the dose in the district and 14,313 citizens in the age group of 18 to 44 years have taken the first dose.

A total of 59,825 health workers and other employees have taken the second dose, while 60,780 beneficiaries in the age group of 45 to 60 years have taken the second dose and 74,386 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the second dose. A total of 123 citizens in the age group of 18 to 44 years have taken the same.

The vaccination campaign is underway in all talukas of the Nashik district including Baglan, Chandwad, Deola, Dindori, Igatpuri, Kalwan, Malegaon, Nandgaon, Nashik, Niphad, Sinnar, Surgana and Trimbakeshwar. The vaccination centres were closed yesterday. Meanwhile, the drive will resume in the entire district from today. Meanwhile, there is still a lack of awareness among the people.

For the last few days, people in some parts of the city, including Old Nashik have not come forward to get vaccinated. Experts have expressed the view that the government and the administration need to think seriously about this and take some comprehensive measures to vaccinate the people.