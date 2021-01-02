8,500 seats still remain vacant

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The admission process for the special round of Class XI admission in the junior colleges; in the municipal area has come to an end. A total of 4, 319 students have secured their admission in this round. However, 8,662 seats are still vacant, for which the merit list of the second special round will get published on January 5.</p>.<p>After the previous three rounds for admission, a special round was held for the vacant seats. The merit list included the names of 4,910 students. Out of them, 4,319 students have secured their admission. 3,761 students got admission in junior colleges as per the list, while 558 students secured admission under quota. Two students cancelled their admissions. There were 25,270 seats available in junior colleges. So far, 16,608 students have secured their admission in a total of four rounds. The second special round is in process for the remaining 8,662 seats.</p>