Deshdoot Times

8,500 seats still remain vacant

Merit list of special round on Jan 5
8,500 seats still remain vacant
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
students
Junior College
Special round
Class XI admissions
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com