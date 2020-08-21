8.5 lakh students to give JEE main

Nashik representative

The first national JEE Main Examination will be held from September 1 to 6. Around 8,58,273 students from all over the country have registered for this examination. These students will be required to follow the instructions given by the National Examination Agency (NTA) regarding Covid-19.

This examination will be conducted at different centres in different cities across the country. The NTA will host JEE Main 2020 in computer based mode (CBT mode).

There will be two different examinations for B.Tech / B.E. and B.Arch. A total of 605 examination centres have been set up across the country for B.Tech / B.E. There are 489 examination centres in different cities of the country for BARC. The examination will be conducted in a total of 224 cities in India and eight cities abroad, the NTA said.

A minimum distance of six feet will be required between the two candidates for this examination. Strict measures will be taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19 due to the examination. Students will be admitted to the examination hall only after cleaning and disinfecting their hands.

In addition, the students' seats will be completely disinfected before and after each session of the examination. It also includes workstation, keyboard and seating area. Sanitizers for hand disinfection must be available at the examination center as well as in the examination hall.

Students will be allowed to enter the examination centre only if they wear masks and will also have to bring sanitizer. However, they will have to wear the same mask given at the examination center. Three masks will be given to each candidate on entering the examination center. It is mandatory for them to take the exam. This precaution is taken to ensure that no one misuse the mask.

Candidates will also be given a rough sheet at the centre. Each candidate will be admitted to the centre, but they will be required to follow all the rules. Since all these arrangements have to be made before the commencement of the examination, the students will be given different reporting times so that there will be no crowd at one place at a time