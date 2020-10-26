84,921 patients recovered in district

<p><strong>NASHIK : </strong></p><p>The Corona cases in Nashik city as well as in district are reducing. As 565 new patients have turned positive in district in past 48 hours on Monday, the pandemic tally has surged to 92,256.</p>.<p>On the other 873 patients in district have won battle against the viral disease. With this the number of those recovered has gone up to 84,921. Currently, the patient recovery has improved to 92.5%.</p><p>Of the total reports received, 315 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has increased to 61,095.</p><p>On the other, 237 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has gone up to 26,360, while two new patients have turned positive in last 48 hours in Malegaon.</p><p>With this the pandemic tally here has surged to 4,106. On the other, the number of non-native patients has moved up to 695.</p><p>As six patients including four from NMC limit have succumbed to the virus, the death toll has jumped to 1,643.</p>