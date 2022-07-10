83 students studying in dangerous conditions

NASHIK: The government makes significant efforts to bring tribal children into the mainstream of education. While noting that children should not be inconvenienced in any way, the picture is that in tribal areas, students are taking lessons at the risk of their lives. The population of Raigadnagar, a tribal area on the Nashik-Mumbai highway, is around 2,000. The Zilla Parishad School building here is becoming life-threatening.

The Zilla Parishad school building is of inferior quality and the life of a tribal student is at stake. The building is in dilapidated conditions and due to continuous rains, part of the slab of the building fell into the classroom. Fortunately, no student was hurt in this incident. 83 students are studying here. This building has become very dangerous. The school has been closed since yesterday for this reason.

The villagers along with social activist Eknath Gohire and youth president of Adivasi Krantikarak Raya Foundation Krishna Gohire alleged that Nashik Chief Engineer R Dhanait and Engineer SN Jadhav had built a poor-quality school building between 2010-11. The villagers also demanded that action be taken against the contractor. The building parts are collapsing during the rainy season every year. This has made it very difficult for children to get an education.

It was said that the school work was done during the time of teacher Pralhad Nikam. It is demanded that the Group Education Officer Mita Chaudhary should shift to the school temporarily. Gohire said that he will submit the report of the contractor to the senior committee. The school has also proposed to the gram panchayat three or four times to repair the building.

"The building has become dangerous to sit under but tribal students are studying here. The building has several cracks. The slab will fall anytime. Authorities should take action against the contractor who uses substandard materials. Otherwise, we will agitate with tribal organisations and all the villagers." - Krishna Gohire, State Youth President Tribal Revolutionary Raya Foundation