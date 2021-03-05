817 applications submitted on the first day

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, the application process for admission to the 25 per cent reserved seats in private schools for the economically weaker and backward classes has started. A good response was received on the first day on Wednesday and a total of 4,046 applications were received. </p>.<p>Out of these 817 students have been registered from Nashik district. Those eligible parents will be able to apply online for admission for 25 per cent of reserved seats under the RTE in the name of their child till March 21. There is a facility to fill the application through the website and app. Meanwhile, the school registration process was completed before the admission process began. </p><p>A total of 9, 431 schools across the state have registered and 96, 629 seats have been made available for admission. While the number of seats available at the state and district level has decreased this year as compared to last year, there is enthusiasm among the aspiring parents for admission. On the first day of the process, 4,046 applications were received till 7.30 pm.</p> <p><strong>1,546 seats available in the city</strong> </p><p>A total of 1,546 seats have been reserved in 91 schools in Nashik city. A draw of lots will be conducted in a single phase for entry on the backdrop of the Corona. Parents are urged to go through the admission process as per the government rules, enter the address and online location of their home in the application, and select the school keeping in view the distance between the school and the house. The municipal education department has started two help desks for admission. Documents like residency proof, birth certificate, income certificate and caste certificate are required for admission.</p>