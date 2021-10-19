8000 quintals of gram seed stock reserved for district

NASHIK: A total of 8000 quintals of certified gram seed stock has been fixed for Nashik district. The seeds of PDKV Kanchan, Phule Vikrant and Phule Vikram varieties have been made available. Similarly, wheat seeds for rabi season will also be available to farmers, said Agriculture and Ex-Servicemen Welfare Minister Dadaji Bhuse.

A standardised gram seed distribution week has been organised in the state from Monday till October 24. Bhuse has appealed to the maximum number of farmers in the district to use these subsidized quality seeds. He was speaking at the launch of a state level distribution of certified gram seeds at Antarveli Phata in Pimpalgaon yesterday.

Agriculture Minister Bhuse said that the main objective is to increase the crop production capacity of farmers through the certified gram distribution week launched yesterday. The price of a 20 kg seed bag distributed from this experiment is Rs.1,720. But you will get a discount of Rs. 500 per bag and the farmer will get the bag of seeds at the price of Rs.1220, he informed.

ZP President Balasaheb Kshirsagar, MLA Dilip Bankar, Divisional Joint Director of Agriculture Sanjeev Padwal, District Superintendent of Agriculture Vivek Sonawane, Deputy Director of Agriculture Kailas Shirsath, Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer Sanjay Suryavanshi were present.

Testing machine to improve soil texture

On this occasion, an automatic soil testing machine was inaugurated by Bhuse. Through this automated soil testing machine, farmers will be able to quickly test the soil quality in their fields. The available soil components will be known but it will be possible to make up for the mineral deficiencies required by the crop. The Agriculture Minister expressed confidence that this will definitely improve the soil texture and increase the productivity.