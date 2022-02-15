800 schools in district seek RTE certificate

NASHIK: As the condition of certificate of Right To Education (RTE) has been made compulsory for schools to be eligible for a grant, the Nashik Jilha Mukhyadhyapak Sangh has demanded issuance of RTE certificate to as many as 800 schools in the district. "If these schools do not get certificate immediately, it will be deprived of grants other than salary," said the Mukhyadhyapak Sangh.

The government has not issued any non-salary aid to schools since 2007-2008. Then in the period 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 had issued 5 percent aid. Prior to this, 70 per cent of the non-salary grant was spent on educational materials of students and 30 per cent was spent on physical facilities. But due to non-receipt of non-salary aid for many days, the schools could not afford it.

The government has stopped renting the building. For this reason, the Board of Directors of the Board of Secondary Education has decided not to provide a building for the 10th and 12th standard examinations in secondary schools.

In this regard, Nashik Jilha Mukhyadhyapak Sangh told Primary Education Officer Rajiv Mhaskar that they should check the taluka wise RTE status and issue certificates to all the schools in the district within eight days. The affiliated Taluka Headmasters' Association office bearers took initiative in this. The certificate file should be submitted and sent to the Education Officer Primary, it said.

"And for schools in Nashik city, the secondary education officer should check the matter through his deputy education officer and hand over the file to the primary education officer," assured primary education officer Rajiv Mhaskar and superintendent Shridhar Deore to the office bearers of the Mukhyadhyapak Sangh.