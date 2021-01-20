Deshdoot Times

80-year-old POR discontinued by forest dept

Forest offenses will be registered on the lines of the police
80-year-old POR discontinued by forest dept
Representational Image
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
Forest department
Preliminary Offence report
New three-page POR
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com