80% attendance in secondary schools

NASHIK: With a smile, it’s is a picture that around 80 per cent students are attending classes regularly after the reopening of schools from standard 5th to 7th in the district. While rest of the students are attending the classes every alternate day.

However, the education department has decided to close secondary schools in villages neighboiuring Ahmednagar district as a precautionary measure. Schools have been reopened after consistent reduction in the Covid-19 cases.

“Currently an average of 80 per cent students are coming to school. This week, the number will go up to 90 per cent,” said Education Officer Rajiv Mhaskar adding that Parents have also responded to the decision to start the school.

Meanwhile, the number of corona cases is increasing in the Ahmedagar district and there are lockdowns in many villages. As a result, secondary schools in Sinnar, Yeola and Niphad talukas bordering Ahmednagar district have been closed. However, primary schools are still open in these villages, Mhaskar said.