8-year-old Abir More scales Annapurna Circuit trek

NASHIK: Abir More, an 8-year-old boy achieved the feat to climb Annapurna Circuit trek in the Himalayan range. Abir, son of national level shooters Neelam More and PSI Sandip More, was brought up as a child with a playful attitude from an early age.

From the age of 4-5 years, he used to wander in the hills of Sahyadri around Nashik with his father. Ever since his father completed Everest Base Camp, Abir insisted on completing the Himalayan trek. Accordingly, he started sports activities.

Due to his young age, after consulting a doctor, his parents decided to trek to Annapurna with the permission of the Government of Nepal. Abir was ready to go with his father as his mother Neelam was not granted leave at that time. Nashik trekkers Ramesh Wagh, Prashant Bachhav, Nandini Dubey and Anandita Barua (Guwahati) were members of the team.

Abir and his team had started this trek on May 18. Walking about 10-12 kms every day, they first traveled to Dharapani with the permission of the Government of Nepal and then traveled to Malang, Yak Khakra, Leather and on May 22 they reached Thorang High Camp (4800 m). On May 23, at 3:00 am, the team started climbing the last summit.

During the ascent, they completed the highest point, the Thorang La Pass (5416 m) in 6:30 hours, without fear of minus 8 temperature, heavy snowfall, gusts of wind, depleted oxygen and landslides and immediately reached at Muktinath (3800 m). During the trek, everyone, especially the foreign visitors, were amazed to see Abir.

He was honoured with a certificate by the Nepal Tourism Board of the Nepal administration for his bravery. According to the information available so far, Abir was declared the youngest child in India, to successfully scale the Annapurna Circuit Trek.