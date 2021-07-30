7830 EGS work underway in division

NASHIK: The initiatives under Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS) are being implemented effectively by the government to enrich the farmers. and to provide jobs to the rural citizens on demand. A total of 7830 work are underway in Nashik, Ahmednagar, Dhule, Jalgaon and Nandurbar under EGS in Nashik Division and 36126 labourers are working on this work daily, informed Deputy Commissioner (EGS) Dr. Arjun Chikhale.

Among these, 5649 work are at gram panchayat level and 23027 labourers are working daily. Also 2181 work are at government level and 13098 labourers are working per day. A total of 1766 work under EGS are underway in Nashik district and 7770 labourers are working on these works daily. Out of these, 938 work are at gram panchayat level and 4232 labourers are working daily.