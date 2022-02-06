78% water stock in district dams

NASHIK: At present, the district dams hold 78% water stock, while Gangapur dam is at 69% due to the good rainfall in the catchment and upstream dam areas last year.

The water storage in the Gangapur Dam Complex has stood at 69% of its storage capacity. While in the district dams, the water level has recorded at 78% (51375 mcft) of its total storage capacity of 65664 mcft.

The Gangapur dam is a part of the four-dam complex — comprising Gangapur, Gautami-Godavari Kashyapi and Alandi reservoirs — that provides drinking water to the Nashik city. The current water level is a big relief to mitigate drinking water needs of the city in the coming summer season and use reserve water for irrigation and non irrigation.

The current storage level of Gangapur dam is at satisfactory level. The statistics indicates that Nashik currently has good water storage, hence the fear of water shortage in the next four months may be averted in this hot season.

