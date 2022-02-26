78 patients recover, 60 new cases

NASHIK: Nashik District witnessed a total of 60 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday (February 26, 2022). With the addition of these cases, the total number of positive cases in the district rose to 4,75,661.

As per the report released by Dr Anant Pawar, District Nodal Officer, Civil Hospital, 78 citizens recovered from the virus, the number of recovered cases in the district rose to 4,66,409. Out of the 60 cases, 16 tested positive within Nashik Municipal Corporation's limits, 41 in Nashik Rural, 01 in Malegaon Municipal Corporation, and 02 citizens of other districts tested positive in Nashik.

Within NMC limits, the total number of positive patients rose to 2,72,657, while the recovery number touched 2,68,430. In Nashik Rural, the tally of positive patients till date rose to 1,76,887, while the number of recovered patients reached 1,72,385. Speaking of Malegaon Municipal Corporation, the total number of positive patients touched 13,881, while the recovered tally reached 13,509. As one person succumbed to the virus, the district's pandemic death tally rose to 8,893.

The recovery rate of NMC stands at 96.45%, Nashik Rural at 97.45%, and MMC at 97.32%. Citizens need to continuously follow SMS (social distancing, mask, and sanitation) to keep themselves and others safe from the virus. They need to abide by state government guidelines to curb the rising number of cases.