77% students eligible in CSEET exam
Deshdoot Times

77% students eligible in CSEET exam

Gaurav Pardeshi

Gaurav Pardeshi

NASHIK :

About 77.24 per cent students have qualified for the Company Secretary (CS) Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) conducted by ICSI. The test was conducted online due to ...

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com