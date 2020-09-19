77% students eligible in CSEET exam

<p><strong>NASHIK :<br></strong><br>About 77.24 per cent students have qualified for the Company Secretary (CS) Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) conducted by ICSI. The test was conducted online due to ongoing Pandemic of Covid-19. </p>.<p>The test was delayed due to corona infection. However, the exam was conducted by ICSI on August 29 and 31. Out of more than 55,000 students across the country, 77.24 per cent qualified.</p><p>The CS curriculum has three phases: foundation, executive and final. The CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) was conducted without changing the foundation level. Eligibility of students who pass this exam is valid throughout the year.</p>