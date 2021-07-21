75,069 passengers avail benefits of NMC’s bus service

NASHIK: The Nashik Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) bus service is receiving an overwhelming response from the passengers. Till Monday (19th July), a total of 75,069 passengers availed benefits of the bus service. With this, the Corporation’s total cumulative earnings touched Rs.16,10,324. Both the depots, Nashik Road and Tapovan, witness a rush of passengers waiting eagerly for the new services.

The Nashik Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd. (NMPML), the public transport wing of NMC, is leaving no stone unturned to ensure smooth services for passengers. Currently, 52 buses are functioning on the road providing efficient services to Nashikites. People may book the tickets on the special app devised by the corporation. The buses include CCTV cameras, panic buttons, and announcements about the next stop. While most of the residents are happy with the services, some experienced a delay in the bus’s arrival.

Youngsters expressed happiness over the convenience of booking the ticket online. The new buses are clean and tidy, but it is the responsibility of the citizens to ensure not to dirty the buses. The new buses run on CNG thus, reducing the pollution of the city. All residents should support the idea of the corporation and cooperate with the services.

Rural areas

Prahar Divyang Government-Semi-Government Employees and Officers Association have submitted a memorandum to the District Collector’s office demanding resumption of ST bus services to rural areas; adjacent to the corporation’s limits. As ST stopped their services in Nashik city after the commencement of the city bus services, the rural areas are witnessing a backlash. The new city buses don’t travel to rural areas, and ST stopped its services, thus creating problems for families of the rural areas.

Deolali Camp

Trader’s community and various organisations have demanded resumption of ST bus service for Deolali Camp’s main market to help the market grow and register decent profits. The pandemic has hit the shopkeepers adversely.

Earlier, MSRTC used to drop off passengers at the Old Bus Stop of Deolali Camp, and the customers were at ease. The services were shifted to the new bus stop, and it is half a km away from the main market, thus causing trouble to the consumers visiting Deolali for shopping. Now, MSRTC services have been completely shut. They have also demanded the new NMC buses passing from Deolali to Bhagur to enter the Deolali market and pass through three main points: Zenda Chowk, Howson Road, and Selection Joint to aid the camp’s residents.

Aamir Khan, a resident of Nashik, provided fruitful inputs on the NMC’s city bus service.

Positive points

1) Buses are clean, and one will feel good while travelling in them. They’re quiet and soft, unlike old MSRTC that made loud and disruptive noises from the engine.

2) Announcements in the bus.

3) Good behaviour of conductor and driver.

4) When I requested NMPML to add frequency, they did it in just one day. (I requested on route 130). You can mail or directly call to increase the frequency at the functioning routes.

Things to be improved

1) Online ticketing system- The app generates a QR code after purchasing an online ticket, but when the conductor scans, it shows an error. It happened multiple times to many people and needs to be fixed.

2) NMC is now running 60 buses, and 190 buses are standing idle. An increase in frequency and the addition of new routes is the need of the hour. *However, NMC will put all buses in operation till 15th August & 63 routes will become operational.