75 men undergo surgery to mark Amrit Mahotsav

Under the guidance of Chief Executive Officer Leena Bansod and district health officer Dr Kapil Aher, Primary Health Center Palsan, a tribal area, took an innovative resolution and successfully achieved it.

Additional district health officer Dr Yuvraj Devre and taluka health officer Dr Ranveer provided special support to the primary center officials. 75 men from various villages within the limits of the primary center signed up for the surgery after they were counselled and made aware of the need and importance of family planning. They were also guided on the importance of a small family. After the counselling session, the center listed the men who voluntarily signed up for the surgery. The camp was concluded post the session.

Post the awareness camp, a total of 75 men underwent surgery on the same day. After surgery, they received the financial reward assigned under the family planning programme of the state government and Central government. Additional District Health Officer Dr Yuvraj Devre guided the beneficiaries and their relatives present on the occasion about the importance of family planning, need and participation in male surgery in the family welfare programme.