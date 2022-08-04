75-feet high Tricolour at collectorate

The work of erecting the flagpole has started at the District Collectorate and the work at the remaining four places has received administrative approval. The current flagpole in the Collectorate is approximately 30-feet tall. The new flagpole will be two and half times the height of this old flagpole.

Efforts are being made to complete the work in the collectorate before August 10. A Constitution pillar will also be erected next to the flag pillar. Mundavare said that the Tricolour on the 75-feet-high flagpole will fly permanently.

On the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the memory of the freedom struggle should be kept alive in the minds of the citizens, the revolutionaries and the unknown heroes of the freedom struggle should be remembered.

Also, with the aim of instilling a strong sense of patriotism in the minds of the people, Har Ghar Tiranga drive will be implemented in the district from August 13 to 15 to commemorate our glorious history with pride, said Mundavare. The district administration has planned to hoist the Tricolour at a height of 75-feet in five government offices including the collector’s office, he added.