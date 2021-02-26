7379 beneficiaries may get deprived of ration

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The deadline for linking Aadhaar number to ration card has expired and as a result of that 7,379 ration cardholders may be deprived of ration grains due to not linking of Aadhaar with ration card within the extended stipulated period.</p>.<p>These ration card holders now will have to be deprived of food grains for the month of March. The deadline for Aadhaar linking was extended to February 15 with no further extension. To bring transparency in the public distribution system, the government had made it mandatory to link the ration card of every beneficiary to the Aadhaar number.<br><br>It has made major changes in the ration distribution system to curb the ration scams as well as the inclusion of ineligible beneficiary in the list.<br>It has introduced biometric system as well as linking Aadhaar card to each ration card mandatorily to identify genuine beneficiaries who are eligible. This automatically reduces the names of ineligible.<br><br>After the end of January,the deadline was further extended to February 15. Now this extension is also over. Out of 756983 ration card holders in the district so far, 749604 card holders have linked their Aadhaar. Aadhaar linking of 7,379 card holders still remains unfulfilled. "They should immediately link their Aadhaar with the fair price shop near their home to get the grain," appealed District Supply Officer Arvind Narsikar.<br></p>