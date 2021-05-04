7,31,342 citizens got vaccinated in the district

The vaccination started in the district and the country on January 16, 2021. Currently, the doses are being given at 225 government and private centres in the district. The vaccination was being on Monday at six NMC centres and 34 centres across the district. The stock of 10,000 vaccines in the district will over soon.

The new stock will be available soon, informed the district administration. So far, 1,23,821 health and government workers were given the first dose, while the second dose to 51,760. A total of 2,28,771 senior citizens above 60 years took the first dose, while 44,791 citizens received the second dose. On the other, 2,50,489 citizens above 45 years got the first dose, while 30,355 citizens took the second dose.

1355 citizens, above 18 yrs, take vaccine

As per the announcement by the Central govt, the vaccination drive for 18+ citizens across the country has been started from May 1st. On Monday, a total of 751 citizens were administered the dose at Pimpalgaon, Mohadi, Indira Gandhi hospital, NIMA (Malegaon) and urban primary health centre at Nashik Road. So far, 1,355 citizens above 18 years took the vaccine.