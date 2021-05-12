72,000 calls to the psychiatric helpline

Anxiety and stress are among the major mental health problems faced by fans. The number of complaints to the helpline is 25 per cent. Concerns are mainly related to career-related issues, problems in the workplace, risk of falling prey to Covid-19, health issues and stress of exams. 10% of calls are related to depression, depressed mood, sadness and depression. About 8% of calls are about relationships.

The person making these calls is worried about partner or family members. Trained and experienced mental health counsellors have helped people from all walks of life, from farmers, teachers, corporate staff to students. Males make up 70 per cent of callers and women 30 per cent. Men do not express themselves more than women, this perception seems to be disappearing.

The helpline callers ranged in age from 18 to 85, but most of them were between 26 and 40 years old. Their proportion was 53%. Also, the proportion of people in the age group of 18 to 25 years was 28 per cent. The proportion of people under the age of 55 was the lowest at 5 per cent.