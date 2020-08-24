72% water storage in dams; Seven dams overflow

NASHIK :



Due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas, the water storage in the district reservoirs has increased drastically in the last one week. At present the district dams have collective water stock at 72%.

While 7 out of 24 dams have overflowed, as a result, water discharge has started from major dams of Darna and for the first time in this season from Gangapur prompting irrigation authorities to release water from Nandur Madhyameshwar weir towards Jayakwadi at a speed of 12,000 cusecs.



Nashikites were worried due to less rainfall in June and July. The Gangapur dam was almost 50 per cent full and citizens were staring at water cut. However, rains which were disappointing for the first two months, made a strong comeback in August. Trimbakeshwar, Igatpuri, Peth and Surgana received heavy rainfall. Elsewhere, moderate to light rains were reported.



Two weeks ago, the district dams had 58 per cent water storage. Due to heavy rains, water storage has increased by 14 per cent to 72 per cent. Darna and Gangapur dams are more than ninety percent full.



Discharge from Gangapur dam started at a speed of 500 cusecs on Sunday. If the intensity of rains in Trimbakeshwar and in Amboli ghat continues, the discharge from Gangapur dam can be increased.



Bhavli, Valdevi, Haranbari, Kelzar, Manikpunj, Bhojapur and Kadwa dams of medium and small capacity are 100 per cent full and overflowed.



Meeanwhile, last year, the dams had 90 per cent water stock. This year it is 18 per cent less than last time at 72 per cent. The meteorological department has forecast heavy rains for the next four to five days. If there is heavy rain, the water discharge will increase rapidly.