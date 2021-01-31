72% vaccination in division in first phase

Nashik : A total of 72.22% vaccination has been achieved in Nashik division so far. A total of 35,679 health workers got dose. A total of 2,37,500 Covishield vaccine doses have been made available for Nashik division. They are being administered to the beneficiaries at a total of 71 vaccination centres set up in the municipal and rural area.

The first phase of vaccination programme was rolled out in the division from January 16. A total of 1.32 lakh doses of vaccine have been made available in the first phase, while 1,05,500 doses have been made available for the second phase. Of them, 2,37,390 doses have been administered so far. Registration of a total of 1,09,32 health workers has been made on Co-WIN app.

A total of 9,36,050 Covishield vaccine doses have been given to the state. Of them, 43,440 doses for Nashik district have been received on Saturday. The doses have been supplied by vaccine vans at all vaccination centres. The district has a total of 23 centres, while Ahmednagar district has 21 centres. Jalgaon district has 13 centres, whereas Dhule district has 7 centres and Nandurbar district has 7 centres.

Dhule district is leading the vaccination programme in the division. A total of 108.72% vaccination has been achieved in Dhule district so far. Jalgaon district is in the second spot. Nandurbar district has the lowest 70% vaccination.