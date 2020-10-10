712 new cases in district

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong> </p><p>Nashik city as well as district are witnessing spike in Coronavirus cases. A total of 712 new patients have turned positive in past 24 hours on Saturday.</p>.<p>With this, the pandemic tally of the district has mounted to 85082. On the other hand, 1191 new suspects have been admitted in a single day. <br><br>As 15 patients have succumbed to the virus, the death toll has increased to 1513.<br>Of the total reports received, 530 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has increased to 56884. Positive cases found from many city areas. <br><br>On the other, 155 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has jumped to 23638.<br><br>While 16 new patients have turned positive in Malegaon. With this the pandemic tally here has climbed to 3960. <br><br>On the other, the number of non-native patients has risen to 600. As 1061 patients in the district have got cured of Covid-19, the number of those recovered has moved up to 75173 with a recovery rate improving to 88.35%.<br><br>Meanwhile, the district administration has announced Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which is based on discussions with the establishments, guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, WHO, UNWTO, Union Ministry of Tourism as well as guidelines issued by FSSAI on food security during the Corona period. <br><br>An order is being issued by the district administration for the implementation of this SOP. This was also stated in the order issued by District Collector Suraj Mandhare in this regard.<br></p>.<p><em><strong>Total Positive - 85082<br>Nashik city - 56884<br>Malegaon - 3960<br>Nashik rural - 23638<br>Out of district - 600<br>Total deaths - 1513<br>Recovered - 75173</strong></em></p>