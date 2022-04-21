70,000 ST staffers return to work

NASHIK: Ninety per cent of the striking employees of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) have so far returned to duty. Of the 90,000 employees who had gone on strike, 70,000 workers have now returned to work since the strike began on October 27, last year.

The agitation that has been going on for the last five months demanding a merger of MSRTC in the government service has now become weaker with 90% of its workers rejoining the duty.

With over 70,000 employees rejoining the duty, the ST service is expected to be on track since April 22. Most of the employees are now being reinstated as the court has ordered them to withdraw the action against them.

The depot at Mumbai Central has been started at full capacity. Now the restrictions in the state have been lifted. Tourist spots are open. Citizens who have not been able to go anywhere for two years are now preparing for summer vacation tourism.

The Bombay High Court, earlier this month, while disposing of the contempt plea filed in a writ petition moved by the MSRTC against the employee trade union and others, had directed the staffers to resume duty by April 22 and asked the government not to take any action against the striking staffers once they resumed duty and the earlier action is withdrawn.