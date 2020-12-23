70,000 passengers screened at railway station

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>Since the state government announced a compulsory Covid-19 RT-PCR test for passengers travelling from Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa, and Gujarat, 70,000 passengers have been screened at Nashik Road railway station in the city. In the last two months, four, including those conducting tests of passengers, have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. </p>.<p>Every day, almost 2,000-2,500 passengers alight at the Nashik Road railway station. Around 55-60 trains are passing via the railway station. The number of passengers testing positive for the virus, however, has remained low. \rNashik Municipal Corporation has formed three medical squads to screen the passengers at the railway station. A Corona testing booth has started at the railway station. Chief of Bytco Covid centre Dr. Jitendra Dhaneshwar is monitoring this centre.</p><p> \r\n\rThe three medical squads formed to screen passengers coming from outside states are working in three shifts. Divakar Gangurde, Gautam Pagare, Vijay Sangpal, Arti Avhate, Smita Konkani, and others are part of these squads. \rTesting at railway stations has also been quicker because only symptomatic passengers get directed towards testing booths. However, many passengers are seen not following Covid-19 norms seriously. Many are without a mask and avoid giving their information.</p>