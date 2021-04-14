7000 Remdesivir drugs to be available for Nashik

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: A stock of 7,000 Remdesivir drugs will be made available for Nashikites today (Apr 14). It will be delivered to Nashik by a special plane from Bangalore via Mumbai. MP Hemant Godse has informed this. Remdesivir is proving to be very effective in treating Covid-19 patients. Therefore, the demand for it has increased significantly. Due to low supply, there is a shortage of the drug in the district. Patients, their relatives, and citizens are suffering. </p>.<p>There is resentment among the general public as injections are not available to the general public. A delegation of some drug suppliers had called on MP Godse and demanded that adequate stocks of the drug be made available from Mylan company. Meanwhile, MP Godse had initiated a follow-up with the Mylan company administration to make available stock of 10,000 Remedivir injections to the people of the district. </p><p>He contacted company official Naresh Hasija on Monday insisted on providing injections to Nashikites. The company administration on Monday informed that they are sending 5,000 Remdesivir on Tuesday. Considering the increasing number of patients in the district MP Godse insisted on providing more injections. </p><p>The company has reconsidered the demand and decided to provide 7,000 Remdesivir. The stock of injections will arrive in Mumbai from Bangalore by a special plane, after which it will reach by road to the authorised distributors in Nashik city. Gate Well agency will get 2000 injections, while Life Line Pharma will get 1500, The Vijay 1500, and P S. Pharma will get 1000 injections.</p><p>The increasing number of covid patients in the entire district, including Nashik city, is a cause of worry. Since doctors treating patients, including relatives of patients, giving preference to Remdesivir, efforts were underway to get more injections from Mylan company. The efforts have succeeded. It is hoped that this will help in addressing the plight of the patients and their relatives. - Hemant Godse, MP, Nashik</p>