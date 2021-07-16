70% sowing completed in state: Bhuse

NASHIK: Due to southwest monsoon rains in the state, about 70 per cent sowing has been completed on 105.96 lakh hectares of farmland out of 151.33 lakh hectares. Nashik division has a kharif area of 21.19 lakh hectares, out of which sowing has been completed on 11.26 lakh hectares of land (53.12 per cent).

Farmers are still waiting for adequate rainfall in some areas. Agriculture Minister Dadaji Bhuse said that rains are required for sowing and crop growth and planning has been made that farmers will not face a shortage of fertilizer during the season. Light to moderate rains have been recorded in most parts of the state and torrential rains are falling in the Konkan region.

Aurangabad, Latur, Amravati and Nagpur divisions received light to moderate and sparse showers at most places. Most parts of the Pune and Kolhapur divisions have received light to moderate rainfall, while some parts of the Nashik division recorded light to medium rains. A total of 368 mm rainfall has been registered in the state till July 12. The kharif area in the state including sugarcane crop is 151.33 lakh hectares.

With the onset of rains since last week, the delayed sowing work has been started. In some places, sorghum, millet, maize, groundnut, sunflower, soybean, cotton, tur, mug, urad and sesame are in the growing stage, Bhuse said. In the Konkan region, the kharif area is 4.42 lakh hectares, of which 0.98 lakh hectares (22.17 per cent) have been sown. Nashik division has a kharif area of 21.19 lakh hectares out of which 11.26 lakh hectare (53.12 per cent) area has been sown.

The kharif area in the Pune division is 8.67 lakh hectares and so far 6.41 lakh hectares (73.99 per cent) have been sown. In the Kolhapur division, kharif area is 8.03 lakh hectares and 6.73 lakh hectares (83.77 per cent) has been sown. In the Aurangabad division, kharif area is 20.23 lakh hectares, out of which 17.52 lakh hectares (86.60 per cent) have been sown.

The kharif area in the Latur division is 27.94 lakh hectares, out of which 24.28 lakh hectares (86.90 per cent) have been sown. Out of 32.24 lakh hectare area in Amravati division, 26.29 lakh hectares (81.55 per cent) has been sown. In the Nagpur division, out of 19.26 lakh hectares, 11.29 lakh hectares (58.65 per cent) have been sown, said secretary (agriculture) Eknath Dawale. Satisfactory rains are still awaited in some parts of the state and the agriculture department is keeping an eye on the kharifrelated works. The farmers are also being given guidelines, he informed.