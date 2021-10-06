6,986 patients avail benefits

DEOLALI CAMP: A total of 6,986 people availed themselves of the benefits of Cantonment General Hospital’s Outpatient Department in a month (1st September - 30th September). The hospital resumed its services on 1st September 2021 following the demand of various organisations and residents. Out of the 6,986 people, 305 patients were admitted to the IPD (Inpatient Department) for appropriate care and attention.

The hospital handled the deliveries of 6 pregnant women in September. As per the directions of the Central and State Government and District Administration, the hospital was turned into a Dedicated Covid Healthcare Centre in March 2020. However, as the number of Covid-19 patients reduced and residents were facing issues with treatment of other diseases at private clinics, the board resumed the hospital’s services for all treatments.

The residents of Deolali, Bhagur, and 28 other surrounding villages visit the board’s hospital for checkups and treatments. However, for the past one and a half years, residents needed to visit private clinics for treatment, and not everyone could afford the expensive treatments. To ease up the work for residents, CEO Dr. Rahul Gajbhiye visited the hospital. After witnessing only a few Covid-19 patients, he contacted the State’s and District's Health Department and District Collector’s Office for resuming services. The authorities immediately approved Gajbhiye’s demand, and the services resumed from 1st September.

Services available