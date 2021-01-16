69 per cent turnout registered

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> A total of 69% voter turnout was reported till 3.30 pm in polls conducted for a total of 565 Gram Panchayats in the district on Friday. Voters turned out in large numbers to exercise their right to vote. The voting process got disrupted at one or two places due to a technical glitch. Barring this, the voting process was held smoothly. </p>.<p>The fate of the candidates got sealed in the Electronic Voting Machines and will be decided on Monday (Jan 18). As many as 11,056 candidates were in the fray for a total of 4,229 seats in 566 Gram Panchayats. As a result, the turnout was high. Voting began at 7.30 am on Friday. </p><p>Against the backdrop of the Corona crisis, social distance rules were being followed. Other related protocols were also being followed at polling stations. At some polling stations, the voting process was hampered due to technical glitches such as malfunction of EVMs and missing of candidate’s name on the ballot paper. </p><p>However, the election branch immediately addressed these issues. Voters turned out in large numbers to exercise their voting right. The turnout was 69 per cent till 3.30 pm. Trimbak had the highest turnout at 85 per cent. The lowest percentage was 54% in Baglan.</p>