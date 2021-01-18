68% vaccination in division

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: In the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 67.82 per cent vaccination was completed in the division with Dhule district topping the chart at 97.25%, followed by Ahmednagar district with 72.58%, Nandurbar 66.25%, Jalgaon 63.28%, and Nashik district at the bottom with 57.30 percent immunisations.</p>.<p>The COVID-19 vaccination programme has been launched nationwide from Saturday to prevent the pandemic. The first phase of the vaccination drive was carried out at 13 centers in the district. A total of 745 health workers got vaccinated on the first day of the vaccination programme. The district has an average of 57.30 per cent vaccination. District Collector Suraj Mandhare informed that the vaccination process was carried out smoothly at all the centers in the district. </p><p>The highest number of 80 per cent vaccinations have been administered at the Camp Ward center at Malegaon in the district followed by Soygaon Urban Health Center at Malegaon (77%) and Sub-District Hospital Niphad (76%). At Malegaon General Hospital, 70 per cent vaccination process got completed. Informing about the COVID-19 vaccination that took place during the day on Saturday, District Collector Mandhare said, “Today 49% health workers in Nashik district civil hospital have been vaccinated.</p><p> 34% at Indira Gandhi Hospital in the city, 60% at Urban Health Center at New Bytco in the city, 33% at Urban Health Center at JDC Bytco in the city, 70% at General Hospital at Malegaon, 46% at Nima 1 Urban Health Center at Malegaon, 44 per cent at Ramjanpura Urban Health Center, Malegaon, 77% at Soygaon Urban Health Center at Malegaon, 64% at Sub-District Hospital Kalvan, 76% at Sub District Hospital Niphad, 60% at Sub-District Hospital Chandwad and 52% at Sub-District Hospital Yeola.</p><p> A total of 745 health workers have been vaccinated in the first phase. As most of the districts in the state have not been vaccinated as expected, it is necessary to find out the reasons behind it. Beneficiaries, who for some reason could not avail the benefit of vaccination or who did not come to the center for vaccination, will be informed on behalf of the administration. </p><p>Mild symptoms of side effects were expected during vaccination, and preparations were done at each center accordingly. Only 10 out of 745 persons in the district showed minor adverse effects after vaccination and did not experience any discomfort after receiving the expected treatment.</p>