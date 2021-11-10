67-yr-old Nashikite rides from Kashmir to Kanyakumari

NASHIK: A 67-yr-old cyclist, Sardar Mohindar Singh Bharaj, cycled the country’s length in 12 days and has made the whole district proud of him. He covered a distance of 3,500 km in 12 days, 18 hours, and 57 minutes, thus adding a feather in Nashik cyclists’ cap. He kick-started his journey from Lal Chowk of Srinagar on 25th October and ended it around 2:00 a.m. on 7th November.

The recent achievements of Nashikites in cycling have created a distinguished name for the district in the country. One of the important points in this achievement was the cyclist’s age. Being a 67-year-old, he took up all the challenges that came up in his way to complete his journey and establish a name for himself.

His exceptional performance helped him create a world record in the World UltraCycling Association, United States of America. He reached Nashik yesterday around noon, and Nashik’s cyclists gave him a warm welcome at Krishinagar Cycle Circle.

“Whenever you decide to do anything great, don’t let the age factor bother you. No matter how old you are, you should do all the tasks with the same energy and enthusiasm. Despite my age, I was able to complete my ride due to my determination, mindset, and fortune.” - Sardar Mohindar Singh Bharaj, Nashik